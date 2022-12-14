IAEA officials to visit Iran in coming days

Some officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are to visit Iran in the coming days, the top Iranian nuclear official announced here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session this morning, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), expressed hope that a forward step would be taken to remove obstacles and ambiguities.

He went on to say that interactions with the IAEA have kept going.

