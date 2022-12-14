short link
Code: 1309144 A
خانه | Politics

IAEA officials to visit Iran in coming days

Some officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are to visit Iran in the coming days, the top Iranian nuclear official announced here on Wednesday.

IAEA officials to visit Iran in coming days

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session this morning, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), expressed hope that a forward step would be taken to remove obstacles and ambiguities.

He went on to say that interactions with the IAEA have kept going.

endNewsMessage1
لینک کپی شد
Agency Energy Hope Remove Top

Linked News

Send Comment

Archive