HCHR slams West’s double standards toward unrest in Iran

The High Council for Human Rights of Iran has severely condemned double standards and paradoxical approaches by human rights entities and the West when it comes to protests and unrest in the Islamic Republic.

Vice-President of the Judiciary for International Affairs and Secretary General of the Islamic Republic of Iran's High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi sent a report to international entities involved in human rights issues as well as member states of the United Nations, condemning the double standards and paradoxical approaches in dealing with unrest in Iran because the human rights bodies adopt completely different stances when it comes to other countries.

While several European states have been engaged in protests inside their territories and they used harsh methods and suppressed peaceful protestors, the supporters of rioters in Iran embark on systemic violation of peaceful protests in their own countries, the secretary general said.

The international human rights entities kept mute when it came to the crackdown in the Western states, while they spared no effort to show solidarity with rioters in Iran, he noted.

He called for paying heed to differences between peaceful and violent gatherings, warning that other countries may face a similar situation that Iran is facing now, so it would be better to stop backing riots in a country on the basis of political purposes.

Gharibabadi further pointed to the crackdown of protesters in Britain, the US, Germany, France, and Canada in recent years.

