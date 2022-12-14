Supreme Leader condoles death of ‘tireless’ ex-minister

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has offered condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the former minister of road and urban development, Rostam Qassemi, over his unexpected death on December 8.

In the message, Ayatollah Khamenei described Qassemi as a “revolutionary, tireless” minister who continued to serve the people and the country until the very end of his life.

In the end, Ayatollah Khamenei prayed for Qassemi who passed away on Thursday due to cancer.

Qassemi, who had stepped down from his post as minister last month, died after struggling with cancer for two months.

endNewsMessage1