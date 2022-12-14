FM: Historical relations, good basis for Iran-Belgium constructive interaction

Foreign minister said in a phone talk with his Belgian counterpart that the historical relations between Iran and Belgium are a good basis for constructive bilateral talks and interactions.

Hossein Amirabdollahian and Hadja Lahbib in their Tuesday evening phone talk focused on the most important issues of mutual interest, regional developments, and bilateral and international developments.

The Iranian foreign minister considered the old record of bilateral relations as a good basis for their further deepening and broadening.

He also welcomed the further expansion of bilateral ties in various political, economic, and cultural fields, based on mutual respect, and t secure both nations' interests.

Ms. Hadja Lahbib, too, referring to the importance of the background of bilateral relations and the Islamic Republic of Iran's role in the region, said, "Our contacts and information about the realities in Iran play an important role in the establishment of a clear comprehension about the developments."

The two foreign ministers in their phone talk also focused on the most important issues in bilateral ties, including the consular issue.

