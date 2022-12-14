FM Spox: US, UK, France & Germany accountable for Zionists' crimes

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the United States, Britain, France, and Germany are the Zionist regime's assistants in its criminal acts, and quite accountable for its crimes.

Naser Kanani wrote in his Tuesday night tweet, There is not a single day that the world nations will not hear the news on martyrdom, injury, or arrest of Palestinian children and young people by the apartheid Zionist regime.

He added that not only Israel, but also the United States, Britain, France, and Germany, as the main supporters of that regime, are responsible for those criminal acts and must be held accountable as criminal

