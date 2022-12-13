Syria urges closer parliamentary cooperation with Iran

Speaker of Syria’s People's Assembly Hammouda Sabbagh has stressed the need for an increased exchange of parliamentary experiences with Iran.

Sabbagh made the remarks in a meeting with the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs, Alireza Bigdeli, in Damascus on Tuesday.

He underlined the necessity for developing and bolstering parliamentary relations between the Syrian People’s Assembly and Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly, known as Majlis, according to a report by Syria’s official SANA news agency.

He also highlighted the importance of experience exchanges between the two countries in order to further unify the common position adopted by Iran and Syria at international and regional forums and conferences.

Bigdeli, for his part, reiterated that relations between Iran and Syria are in a strong position and have been built on a solid foundation.

Bigdeli added that his visit to Syria also includes coordination efforts with various institutions in the Arab country to facilitate the travel of nationals of the two countries.

