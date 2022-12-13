Iran should increase diplomatic activities in response to Azerbaijan new adventure in Karabakh: Expert

An expert on the Karabakh region has said that Azerbaijan is seeking a new adventure in the Karabakh region that requires diplomatic activities and military warning from Iran.

Speaking to ILNA, Ehsan Movahedian commented on the recent developments in the Karabakh region, saying that a group of military forces of Azerbaijan under the guise of environmental activities are trying to provoke Russian peacekeepers and enter the Karabakh region.

The situation is extremely critical and it is possible that Baku's military movements in the Karabakh region will increase in the next few days, he said, adding that it is necessary for the Islamic Republic of Iran to increase its diplomatic movements.

It is also necessary for the military authorities of Iran to warn Baku against adventuring in the region, he emphasized.

We need to increase media activities and reveal the nature of Azerbaijan’s activities, he noted.

endNewsMessage1