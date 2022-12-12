Riyadh sees Russia, China key to solving problems with Iran: oppositionist

Wasam Alshemri has insisted that Saudi Arabia sees the solution to its problem with Iran in the hands of China and Russia.

The trip of the president of China to Saudi Arabia and the deals that they signed are the result of the policies of the U.S. in the Middle East and the approach of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi opposition member told ILNA.

Certainly, the trip of the president of China to Saudi Arabia is a failure for the U.S., he said, adding that today, China has expanded its influence to the countries of the Persian Gulf and this is a message from China to the world, and the U.S.

Saudi Arabia sees the solution to its problem in Yemen and with Iran in the hands of China and Russia, he noted.

