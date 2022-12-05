 Iran, Serbia Weigh Plans to Broaden Ties

The foreign minister of Iran and the prime minister of Serbia discussed ways to promote cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Hossein Amirabdollahian and Serbia’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic met in Belgrade on Monday.

Stressing the need to carry out the agreements that the presidents of Iran and Serbia have made in the past, Amirabdollahian expressed hope for the expansion of ties between Tehran and Belgrade within the framework of a road map to cooperation.

The foreign minister also voiced Tehran’s readiness to host the 16th meeting of the Joint Commission of Iran-Serbia Cooperation, hoping that the commission would pave the way for the enhancement of relations in different areas.

Amirabdollahian further proposed plans for closer interaction between the two nations in the cultural, parliamentary diplomacy, tourism, scientific and agricultural fields.

For her part, the Serbian prime minister called for steps proportional to the capacities of the two countries considering that Serbia and Iran are marking the 85th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

She also expressed Serbia’s preparedness for cooperation with Iran in the scientific, academic, agricultural and energy spheres.

