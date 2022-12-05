West got disappointed at JCPOA revival: Expert

An expert on international relations has said that the West has got disappointed about reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The expert, Ferydon Majlesi, told ILNA that the White House hoped to settle the tension between Tehran and Washington through diplomacy and reviving the JCPOA.

Evaluating the recent developments between Iran and the U.S. toward reviving the JCPOA, the expert added that the West's final ambition was for Iran to review its regional policy.

I believe that the West has arrived at this conclusion and has been disappointed about the JCPOA, he said, adding that the military option has always been raised as a final option by the authorities in the U.S.

Also, given the failure of reviving the JCPOA, the development of Iran’s nuclear program, and the rumors about Iran’s alliance with Russia in the Ukraine war, the U.S. and Europe have saved necessary excuses for bringing public opinion together to confront Iran.

endNewsMessage1