Iran government refraining from inflationary policies: President Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Sunday that refraining from taking inflationary policies is a top agenda of his administration.

Referring to drafting the country’s next year's budget plan, the president said that the government is making a final review of the budget plan with anti-inflationary approaches.

He also called on the authorities in charge of drafting the budget plan to pay due attention to ensuring access to the Iranian people to cheap food, water, housing, health, and car.

President Raisi underlined the need for savings in costs and increasing productivity in the government.

