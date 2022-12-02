UNSC to convene on JCPOA, Resolution 2231 in December

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold its regular meeting on December 19 to discuss the implementation of the UNSCR 2231 and the 2015 nuclear deal.

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj, whose country has been announced as the rotating head of the UN Security Council in December, told reporters.

According to Resolution 2231, a report by the UN secretary-general is read at a regular meeting of the UNSC, when Iran’s envoy makes a speech.

Antonio Guterres’s 14th report on the implementation of Resolution 2231 and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held on December 19.

In the 13th report, Guterres underlined the need for lifting the United States' unilateral sanctions and paving for Iran’s usage of economic profits of the JCPOA.

The Biden administration could not make a political decision on the revival of the nuclear deal before the mid-term congressional elections; then, following the onset of unrest in Iran, the White House declared that the American officials are focused on the incidents in the Islamic country.

The US pursues double standards and maximum pressure on Iran, which is in contradiction to Joe Biden’s promises ahead of the 2020 presidential race in the United States.

The European troika (Britain, France, and Germany) has recently proposed an anti-Iran draft resolution to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is based on unfounded accusations leveled by the Zionist regime on the Iranians’ nuclear activities.

endNewsMessage1