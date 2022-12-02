IRGC chief cmdr. says Iran is making progress

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said on Thursday that Iran is on the path of progress and is afraid of no one, because the country is powerful and has a great leader who directs it towards further progress in light of divine teachings.

Salami was speaking in Shiraz, the capital city of the southern Fars Province, addressing groups of people there.

The IRGC commander referred to enemies’ plots against Iran, saying that despite their plans, the Iranian nation will become more determined to safeguard what has been achieved so far and take further steps in the path of progress.

Salami also praised the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for his great leadership, saying that he turned Iran into a big power in the region.

He said that Ayatollah Khamenei has taken a firm stance regarding the nuclear deal revival talks and has managed to turn sanctions into opportunities for growth.

Further in his remarks, the military official said that the US and Israel are, behind the scenes, playing the main role in politically directing the riots in Iran in order to achieve their own goals. But, he added, the Iranian nation will not back down.

endNewsMessage1