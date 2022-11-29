President Raisi welcomes Iraqi PM

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi has officially welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani at Sa’dabad historical palace in Tehran.

Al Sudani, heading a political and economic delegation, arrived in the Iranian capital Tuesday morning in a bid to hold talks with the authorities of the Islamic Republic.

Upon the arrival of the Iraqi premier, Iranian Minister of Economy Ehsan Khandoozi welcomed Al Sudani at the Mehrabad International Airport.

The official welcoming ceremony for Al Sudani, who visits Tehran on his third trip since his tenure, was held at the cultural and historical Sa’dabad Complex when the national anthems of both countries were performed at the beginning of the official welcoming ceremony; then, the Iraqi premier and the Iranian president observed a parade and high-ranking delegations of both sides were introduced.

The mutual negotiations between President Raisi and Prime Minister Al Sudani will kick off following the official welcome; then, political and economic delegations of the two countries will discuss issues concerning bilateral and regional developments.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani described the visit by the Iraqi PM as an effort in line with keeping on mutual collaborations, noting that the high commissions of the two countries will be held at the level of Iraqi premier and Iran’s first vice president during the visit.

According to the official, the Iraqi premier will sign a memorandum of understanding during his stay in Iran.

The one-day visit to Iran by the Iraqi prime minister is aimed at the promotion of bilateral and regional cooperation where a cooperation document will also be signed by the two sides, the official said.

