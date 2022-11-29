Lawmaker calls on the UN to hold U.S., Israel accountable for nuclear asrenal

A lawmaker has said that Iran’s enrichment capacity has reached 60 percent after the Western countries refused to fulfill their commitments.

Speaking to ILNA, Esmail Kosari said that the U.S. hurt Iranian national interests by not being committed to its obligations and by withdrawing from the JCPOA.

Commenting on the possibility of referring Iran’s case to the UN Security Council, the lawmaker said that if the UN and the Security Council want to consider these issues honestly, first of all, they should protest against those who used atomic bombs or have the capacity of using it like Israel.

“No one accepts these dual behaviors and because of that the nations around the world are standing against bullies and exaggerators,” he added.

