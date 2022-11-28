Iraqi PM due in Tehran on Monday

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is scheduled to travel to the Iranian capital city of Tehran for an official visit on Monday, according to Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to Iran's President Mohammad Jamshidi.

Jamshidi said that al-Sudani will be heading a politico-economic delegation to Tehran.

The one-day visit to Iran by the Iraqi prime minister is aimed at the promotion of bilateral and regional cooperation where a cooperation document will also be signed by the two sides, the official said.

This is the first visit to a non-Arab country by al-Sudani who has recently been elected as Iraqi prime minister.

He has already had visits to Jordan and Kuwait.

