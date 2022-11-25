Spokesman rejects Biden’s claim of support for Iranian women

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Thursday rejected the US president’s claim of supporting Iranian women at a time when the country is faced with Washington’s so-called maximum pressure campaign.

In a tweet, Kanaani said that the president of a regime, which has done all it can in its hostility and brutality against the Iranian nation and has not even spared "butterfly children" (children with rare skin disease) in its economic terrorism against Iran, is claiming that he “stands with the women of Iran.”

“Had Iranian women and mothers been excluded from your sanctions against Iran?” the spokesman further said in his tweet.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden issued a statement on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

In the statement, Biden expressed support for the Iranian women “who are facing down violence and oppression to demand their human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

