AEOI Chief undermines IAEA BoG resolution

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said that the new capacities created at the Fordo and Natanz sites are based on the International Atomic Energy Agency regulations, and political pressure and resolutions are not the solutions.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Eslami said that political pressure and actions showing no attention to the agreement and negotiations would definitely face reciprocation.

In line with the Strategic Action to remove Sanctions and Protect the Iranian Nation's interests, Iran's Atomic Energy Organization of Iran created a new capacity for enrichment at Fordo and Natanz sites, he added.

The operation is within the framework of International Atomic Energy Agency regulations and we started a new feeding gas capacity in Natanz.

We started increasing the enrichment capacity from 20% to 60% and we will replace the first-generation centrifuges with the new generation, he noted.

Referring to the remarks made by the IAEA chief, he said that political pressure and resolutions are not the solutions.

endNewsMessage1