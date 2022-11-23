Zionist regime kills a military advisor of IRGC aerospace in Syria

One of the military advisors of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace in Syria was killed by agents of the Zionist regime of Israel, the IRGC public relations office announced through a statement.

Colonel Davood Ja’fari was killed on Tuesday morning by an explosive bomb put by the Zionist regime’s agents beside a road in the vicinity of the Syrian capital.

According to the IRGC statement, the fake and criminal regime of the Zionists will surely receive strong response.

