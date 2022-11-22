Iran’s ambassador meets Iraq’s top security official

Iran’s ambassador to Iraq has met the country’s top security official amid efforts by the two countries to further expand their bilateral ties.

Ambassador Mohammad Kazem Al Sadeq met Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji in Baghdad, according to a report published on Tuesday by al-Araji’s media office.

The two discussed bilateral ties between Iran and Iraq and ways to expand them in a manner that could serve the joint interests of the two countries.

During the meeting, Al Sadeq stressed Iran’s support for the newly-elected government of Iraq led by Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and said Tehran would continue to cooperate with Iraq on energy issues, including on debts owed by Iraq to Iran over gas and electricity supplies.

For his part, al-Araji said Iraq would seek to balance its relations with other countries and avoid participating in regional alliances.

He said Baghdad views the political, security, and economic stability in Western Asia as a precondition for serving the interests of the countries in the region and around the world.

