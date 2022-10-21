Iran FM: Iran’s policy is not to send weapons, drones against Ukraine

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a tweet on Thursday said that sending weapons and drones against Ukraine is not Iran’s policy.

Referring to his telephone conversation with the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Amirabdollahian wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday that Iran’s clear policy is to oppose the war and escalation in Ukraine.

He added that the claim that Iran sends missiles to Russia to be used against Ukraine is unfounded.

Iran and Russia are engaged in defense cooperation, but undoubtedly sending arms and drones against Ukraine is not Iran’s policy, he noted.

Earlier, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani said that apolitical agenda is being pursued behind the attempts of some states in linking unfounded claims against Iran in the Ukraine conflict with Resolution 2231.

endNewsMessage1