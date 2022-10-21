IRGC Commander: Foes seek to halt Iran’s scientific momentum

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salaami said on Thursday that the foes’ attempts to close the universities are aimed at preventing Iran's scientific momentum.

Major General Salaami made the remarks at a large gathering of scholars, professors, and seminary students in support of the military, police, and security forces in Qom's Quds Mosalla.

Referring to the recent unrest in Iran, General Salaami said that the enemies want to stop Iran’s growing movement, hence they tried to close the universities to constitute a halt to the country's scientific momentum.

He highlighted that closing universities and schools is what the US wants because they know knowledge has grown from these places and Iran is underway of achieving great human accomplishments.

This time, the arrogance put its target in the highest position and tried to bring down the Islamic System, but they once again experienced a massive failure, he underlined.

