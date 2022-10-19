Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and Turkey seeking to control Iran’s regional behavior: Expert

An expert on the U.S. has said that the Saudis are more inclined to Republicans in the U.S.

Ali Bigdeli said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the U.S. believes that a two million barrels reduction in OPEC Plus oil production has been done with coordination between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Commenting on the effect of the relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia on the mid-term elections, he added that the recent decision can create political and economical problems for Democrats in Congress.

The Saudis like Biden's opponents are seeking to hurt Biden and the Democrats, he added.

The professor emphasized that generally, Saudi Arabia is more inclined to Republicans in the U.S.

Trump or any other member of the Republican Party coming to power and the reelection of Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, are the best available options in the region and beyond for Saudi Arabia and Russia, he noted.

We should understand that Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Turkey are creating a political coalition to be able to control Iran’s behaviors and strategies in the region so that the U.S. doesn’t oppose it, he said.

