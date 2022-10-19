Iranian gov't seeking domestic-oriented economy: Spox

Iranian Government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said on Tuesday that the government under President Ebrahim Raisi is seeking a domestic-oriented economy.

Addressing the students at Tehran’s Allameh Tabatabaei University, Bahadori Jahromi said that the previous government of ex-President Hassan Rouhani highlighted the negotiating table but the incumbent government relies on the domestic capacities of the country’s elites and the youth.

He referred to a near zero (0.4%) economic growth of the country during the preceding government and said that it happened while the liquidity had grown eight times bigger than what it used to be.

Bahadori Jahromi also criticized the previous governments for keeping Central Bank figures confidential.

The country’s 60% point-to-point inflation has plunged to 40%, the spokesman said, adding that although this 40% inflation is still high it has improved from previous figures and the future is bright.

He noted that the Minister of Economy Ehsan Khandouzi has to be awarded a Nobel Prize for his activities on tax area.

Iran’s tax revenues have more than doubled with Iran’s foreign trade increasing 13%, he said.

endNewsMessage1