Foes’ disturbing dreams about Iran will never be interpreted: Minister

Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said on Tuesday that the enemies had dreamed of distress for the Islamic Republic of Iran, which will never be interpreted, and today the security of the country is in good condition.

Referring to the recent unrest in Iran, Vahidi said that the enemies mistakenly think they can endanger the security of Iran, while the Islamic Republic of Iran guarantees the security of the Persian Gulf.

He further noted that if they think they can jeopardize the security of the country, it means that the security of the Persian Gulf is endangered because the security of the Persian Gulf depends on the security of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Pointing to the misinterpretations and miscalculations of the situations by the enemies, he highlighted that the enemies just follow the same wrong path and will fail definitely, because at the present time the security of the country is in a good position and as usual the Islamic Republic of Iran also provides security for the Persian Gulf.

Vahidi stated that the disturbances were controlled by the efforts of the security and intelligence agencies in Iran, said adding that those who were rioters have been arrested and handed over to the judiciary, and the judiciary is investigating their cases.

The bloc imposed its measures over the recent riots that broke out in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody.

The Iranian government says it upholds the right to peaceful protests, but rejects any form of rioting and has blamed foreign elements for the recent unrest in different cities.

Iranian police have released footage of Amini at a Tehran station where she fainted and collapsed.

A forensic report and an inquiry by the Iranian parliament have concluded that the young woman, who was from the city of Saqez, had underlying condition and did not die due to blows to her body.

