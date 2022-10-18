Russia no longer has decisive role in nuclear talks: Expert

An expert on Russia has said that Russia no longer has a decisive role in talks in Vienna over the Iran nuclear deal.

Hassan Beheshtipour said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the elections of the U.S. and their outcome have no direct or indirect effect on the process of revival of the JCPOA.

The main reason for the procrastination of the U.S. in resuming the talks is that they are waiting for the fate of Iran’s internal developments

Commenting on the recent remarks by the Russian chief negotiator that the nuclear talks will resume by November, the expert said that the fact is that Russia no longer has a decisive role in the nuclear talks.

Today, only Tehran and Washington play a decisive role in saving the nuclear deal and Russia, China, and even the EU are the facilitators, he said.

That it is said that the nuclear talks will resume in November is based on a guess that Iran and the U.S. are ready to resume the talks after the mid-term elections, he said.

