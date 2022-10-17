Israel seeks insecurity around Iran: Expert

An expert on the West Asia region has said that over the last years, Israel by establishing multiple bases seeks to infiltrate Iran’s borders and affect the relations between Tehran and Baku.

Hassan Hanizadeh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that Israel seeks to create a belt of insecurity around Iran and over the last years it has established the basis for training separatists.

He said that Israel’s infiltration also exists in countries like Bahrain and the UAE, adding that Israel’s activity in these countries aims to create a gap between Iran and the GCC countries and train spies.

He also emphasized that the government of Azerbaijan has impinged on its relations with Iran by giving bases to Israel and participating in creating instability in Iran’s northern borders by going along with Israel.

Azerbaijan is responsible for any possible movements that will happen in the region in the future, he added.

