President Raisi says US favors insecurity in Iran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Sunday that the United States feels angry with any act of innovation in Iran while being happy with the problems and insecurity in the country.

The president made the remarks during a cabinet session in reference to the support of the US and its allies for the recent unrest in Iran.

He cited a historic comment by the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini who described the US as “great evil” and said that 70 years of support for Zionist crimes in Palestine, as well as two decades of aggression and warmongering in Afghanistan, are examples of the acts done by the great evil.

The enemies have been seeking to fuel disappointment in Iranian society, the president said, calling for effective measures to solve the problems of the people so as to neutralize the plots hatched by the enemies.

endNewsMessage1