Iran won’t tolerate presence of terrorists in Iraqi Kurdistan: FM

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Tehran did not expect Iraqi Kurdistan to be a place for terrorist acts against Iran.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Amirabdollahian said about his yesterday meeting with the secretary of the Iraqi National Security Council (INSC) and the Iraqi high-ranking security delegation that they discussed the expansion of ties between Tehran and Baghdad in all areas, including the security issues regarding terrorist groups in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The foreign minister said that the ties between the two countries are strategic and Iran considers the security of Iraq as its own security.

He said that he demanded the INSC secretary that Iraq should accept full responsibility regarding Baghdad and Iraqi Kurdistan and regarding countering terrorist groups in that region.

Iraq’s constitution does not allow activities by individuals and movements threatening neighboring countries, Amirabdollahian quoted Qassim al-Araji as saying, noting that he promised to respond to any anti-Iranian measure.

