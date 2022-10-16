Tehran prosecutor: Clashes in Evin Prison not related to recent riots

Tehran prosecutor announced that the recent fight between inmates in Evin Prison in the Northern part of the capital has nothing to do with the recent riots.

As reported by IRNA's correspondent, following riots and clashes on Saturday night in Evin Prison which were caused by a group of inmates of a ward where bandits and hooligans are incarcerated and resulted in a fire breakout in the prison's clothes warehouse, the law enforcement forces of prison and firemen extinguished the fire.

One of the rescue team members at the scene told IRNA that the fire incident had been contained.

Tehran prosecutor, meantime, said that the conditions of Evin Prison are calm now.

He reiterated that the clashes inside Evin Prison on Saturday have nothing to do with the recent unrest in the country. The ward of prisoners incarcerated on security charges is separate from the ward of bandits and prisoners serving their jail terms on financial charges where the fire incident happened.

