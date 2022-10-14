Leader receives participants at the Intl' Islamic Unity Conference

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Friday, received the participants of the 36th Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran.

About 200 scholars from 60 countries and 100 political and cultural figures from inside Iran are present at the 36th Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran.

From the 12th day of Rabbi ul-Awwal – the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar – to the 17th day of the same month is called Islamic Unity Week and the week is held annually by the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.

