Pres. Raisi congratulates electing of new Iraqi president

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran in a message addressed to the Iraqi government and nation on Thursday, congratulated the election of Abdul Latif Rashid as the new Iraqi president.

President Ebrahim Raisi in his message on the occasion expressed hope that the election of Abdul Rashid Latif as the new Iraqi president will be a step towards the blossoming and development of Iraq, as well as further development and deepening of Iran-Iraq relations more than ever before.

The president emphasized that Iran has always supported the process of Iraqi political developments based on the will of the Iraqi nation, and tried to expand brotherly relations with Iraq.

Raisi has in the message wished success and prosperity for the Iraqi nation and government.

Abdul Latif Rashid, the candidate of National Union of Iraqi Kurdistan Region, on Thursday evening gained 95 votes of the Iraqi Parliament and became the new Iraqi president.

