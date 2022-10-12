FM: Iran opposed to any alteration in region's borders, or geopolitical status

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a meeting with the head of the Armenian Parliamentary Friendship Group on Tuesday voiced the Islamic Republic's stance on a peaceful resolution to Armenia-Azerbaijan disputes and Tehran's opposition against any alteration in the border, or geopolitical status.

Amirabdollahian referred to the good and still expanding bilateral relations and said that the role played by the parliamentary friendship groups in the expansion of bilateral relations is extraordinarily important.

Iran's foreign minister said that facilitating transportation and transit, by decreasing the costs for the Iranian companies involved in implementing the economic and infrastructure projects of Armenia is also very important.

Amirabdollahian referred to Iran's basic diplomacy of respecting the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of every country, asking for a peaceful resolving of the disputes between the Republic of Armenia and the Azerbaijan Republic, stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran is opposed to any kind of alteration in international borders, of changes in the geopolitical map of the region.

The Armenian head of the Armenia-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group, too, referred to the good relations between the two countries and appreciated Iran's stands on regional developments. He also welcomed the interest of Iranian companies in cooperation with Armenia's major projects.

Expediting the plans to facilitate transportation and transit between the two countries, trade transactions, and visits of the two countries' citizens were among the issues referred to by the Armenian delegation.

Also present in the meeting, there was the Iranian Head of the Iran-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group Farshadan, and the representative of the Iranian Armenians in the Iranian Parliament Shaverdian.

