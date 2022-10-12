Iran, France stress mutual respect: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a Twitter message on Tuesday said that Iran and France agreed that mutual respect and benefit override relations.

"Talked to FM @MinColonna of France over the phone. Agreed that mutual respect & benefit override relations," Amirabdollahian tweeted.

"Concurred that violence & terror should be confronted," he added.

“I objected to Europe's interference in our internal affairs. Said we will reciprocate if EU restrictive measures applied,” he further underlined.

