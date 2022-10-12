short link
Code: 1286121 A
خانه | Politics

Iran, France stress mutual respect: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a Twitter message on Tuesday said that Iran and France agreed that mutual respect and benefit override relations.

Iran, France stress mutual respect: FM

"Talked to FM @MinColonna of France over the phone. Agreed that mutual respect & benefit override relations," Amirabdollahian tweeted.

"Concurred that violence & terror should be confronted," he added.

“I objected to Europe's interference in our internal affairs. Said we will reciprocate if EU restrictive measures applied,” he further underlined.

endNewsMessage1
لینک کپی شد
Eu Europe FM Respect Stress

Linked News

Send Comment

Archive