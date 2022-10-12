Iran, Kyrgyzstan call for enhancing trade cooperation

Senior Deputy Chairman of the Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce and Industry Roman Kasimov said on Tuesday that the volume of trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran is expected to increase by 2.5 times to above $200 million per year.

He said the two sides are investigating the issue of registering trusted partners.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bishkek Saeed Kharrazi, for his part, noted that the capabilities of the two states permit for an increase in the volume of existing trade transactions.

He underlined that the Iranian officials are constantly pointing out that the development of trade and economic relations is essential.

