Iran President to attend CICA summit in mid Oct: Kazakh media

Official media in Kazakhstan reported on Tuesday that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will take part in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) slated for October 12-13 in Astana.

The Sixth CICA Summit will be held with the participation of 11 heads of state.

Some member countries will take part in the summit at the level of deputy minister or vice president.

CICA is an international forum for strengthening cooperation in line with peace, security, and tranquility in Asia.

Iran, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, South Korea, China, Russia, India, Palestine, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, and Thailand are some members of the 27-member forum.

