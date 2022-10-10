Turkey seeks to reach Caspian Sea based on its long-term strategy: Expert

An expert on the Caucasus region has said that Ankara can’t act as a unilateral mediator between Baku and Erevan.

Turkey is seeking to reach the Caspian Sea and connect with central Asia based on its long-term strategy, Afifeh Abedi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Commenting on the Prague meeting with the participation of the prime minister of Armenia and the president of Azerbaijan with the coordination of the Turkish president, she said that Ankara can’t play the role of a unilateral mediator between Baku and Erevan.

The history of the South Caucasus has proven that the best formula for negotiation and agreement in this region is a 3+3 formula that is between the three countries of the region and the neighbors of the South Caucasus, he added.

