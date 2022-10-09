Heads of the three branches of the Iranian government said on Saturday that the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran consider the unified and powerful Iran as a threat to their interests.

President Ebrahim Raisi, Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejeie, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf held a meeting at the presidential palace on Saturday evening.

Calling the country's tranquility essential for people’s economic and business activities, they stressed that Iranian society now needs unity of all strata regardless of language, religion, and ethnicity to overcome the hostility and divisiveness against Iran, and all bodies of the country must strive in this way.

Appreciating the Iranian people for contributing to efforts to foil plots aimed at creating crises in the country, they noted that the foes of the Islamic Republic of Iran consider the unified and powerful Iran as a threat to their interests.

Thanking security guards for their services and efforts over the past days and weeks, they emphasized the security and tranquility in the country as the foundation of any kind of development and economic activities, as well as businesses of the people.

Iran has blamed foreign elements for instigating the recent riots that have resulted in a number of deaths and vandalizing property in several cities.

endNewsMessage1