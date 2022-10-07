The foreign minister said in a phone talk with his Iraqi counterpart that the continuation of aggressive acts and terrorist moves of groups that have taken shelter in Iraqi Kurdistan and threatened Iran's national security will not be tolerated.

Hossein Amirabdollahian and Fuad Hussain, the foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq, respectively in the phone talk discussed the latest status of bilateral relations and regional developments, as well as the talks to remove the sanctions in their phone talk.

Amirabdollahian appreciated the Iraqi foreign minister's efforts aimed at freeing the arrested Iranian Hajj pilgrim in Saudi Arabia.

He also referred to the moves made by the terrorist groups in Iraqi Kurdistan, arguing, "After the passage of four decades, and despite the guarantees that the Iraqi Kurdistan Region has given, unfortunately armed terrorist groups that have taken shelter in that region are still posing security threats against Iran."

Amirabdollahian said that while attaching great importance to the further expansion of the two countries excellent relations, Iran will not tolerate the terrorist acts of those groups that have aimed at Iran's national security.

endNewsMessage1