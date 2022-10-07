Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said that the European governments, despite the long-term contracts with Iranian parties and merely because of US pressure, preferred the US interests to the interests of European nations and ignored their economic ties with Iran.

During his visit to Hungary and in response to a question by a Budapest daily that asked about Iran's ties with China and Russia, Bagheri Kani said that The Islamic Republic of Iran sees no restrictions on relations with other countries, but the European governments, despite the long-term contracts with Iranian parties and merely because of the US pressure, preferred the US interests to the interests of European nations and ignored their economic ties with Iran.

The European countries have been pressured by cutting oil imports from Iran, but today that Iran's oil customers demands exceed the current production capacity of Iran and the European countries because of the war in Europe and as a result of the shortage of energy sources, the Europeans must realize their strategic error in blind obedience to the Iranian nation.

*** Iran strengthens multilateralism by joining the SCO and BRICS

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister in an interview with Hungarian dailies said that the need for the international community to regional and international strategic alliances is the reason for agreeing with Iran joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a political, security and strategic Organization and the Islamic Republic of Iran as an important and influential country in the region, is trying to use all available capacities to create and strengthen peace and stability in the region.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the main factor of instability in the world is unilateralism, therefore, in order to restore peace and stability to today's world, we need to abandon unilateral policy and transition to multilateralism.

Bagheri said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS are important tools and mechanisms to meet this strategic need in the current world, and Iran's joining these two international bodies can strengthen multilateralism.

