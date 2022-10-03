The spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told reporters on Monday that some messages were exchanged between Tehran and Washington on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly held in September in New York.

Speaking to reporters at his weekly press conference, Nasser Kanaani said the UN General Assembly was a good opportunity for talks on the removal of the sanctions.

Through mediators, Iran and the United States exchanged messages on the sidelines of the session, Kanaani noted.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accompanied by a delegation attended the 77th UNGA meeting on September 20-26.

