An expert on the Caucasus region has said that the Zangezur corridor, is a Turkish-Azeri-European project that is against Iran’s interests

Referring to Iran’s routes to create connectivity to the Black Sea, Mirghasem Momeni emphasized that Iran’s only way is Armenia and Jolfa-Nordoz border. He added that Turkey and Azerbaijan are trying to cut Iran’s relations with Armenia by opening the Zangezur corridor.

The Zangezur corridor, is a Turkish-Azeri-European project that is against Iran’s interests, he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Underlining that one of the main customers of the Zangezur project is the Zionist regime, he said that Azerbaijan supplies 40% of Israel’s oil needs through Baku-Ceyhan-Tbilisi line.

