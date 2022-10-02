​On Saturday, heads of the three branches of the Iranian government called on relevant bodies to act vigilantly in confronting rioting and maintaining public order, security, and tranquility across the country.

President Ebrahim Raisi, Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejeie and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf held a meeting at the presidential palace, discussing the recent riots in Iran that followed the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini at a police station on September 16.

They called on the elite and media to recognize plots by enemies of the Islamic Revolution.

The officials also thanked the Iranian people for contributing to efforts to foil plots aimed at creating crises in the country.

Iran has blamed foreign elements for instigating the recent riots that have resulted in a number of deaths and vandalizing property in several cities.

endNewsMessage1