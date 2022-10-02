​Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a message sent to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Saturday expressed Tehran’s readiness for fostering all-out cooperation with Beijing.

President Raisi extended the message to congratulate his Chinese counterpart on the country’s National Day on October 1.

"Iran and China, as two countries opposed to unilateralism, have many grounds for comprehensive development of relations, and there is no doubt that the serious will of both sides to implement a comprehensive strategic partnership draws a clear perspective to realise the common interests of the two countries," Raisi underlined

Referring to today's world that faces various challenges, President Raisi stressed, "The current world is facing challenges that, in order to overcome them, it is necessary to increase the cooperation of independent countries and find global solutions."

He also pointed out that Iran supports the "global development" and "global security" initiatives of the Chinese President and welcomes the ideas as they are based on the collective interests of nations and aimed at improving welfare and strengthening global peace and stability.

After the communists’ victory in October 1949, the day was named the National Day of the People's Republic of China.

endNewsMessage1