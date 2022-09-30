A senior Iranian official has said that the Islamic Republic of Iran succeeded in becoming a regional power and its thinking has been exported to the region.

We were able to consolidate the holy system of the Islamic Republic at the global level, deputy Coordinator of Martyr Qassem Soleimani Holy Defense Science and Education Research Institute said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He noted that we introduced the model of struggle, arrogance, and Islamic awakening to the world and proved it as a model that you should not be afraid of the U.S. and the U.S. is nothing more than a balloon and it is only a psychological operation, and do not be afraid of its planes and missiles.

Today, this thinking has been exported and you saw that 90% of Syrian territory fell into the hands of ISIS, but due to the example of the Islamic Republic and resistance to the enemy, it was able to remain standing, he said.

We were able to prove our role in securing the region today, he said, adding that we have become a regional power, which is beyond doubt, and we were able to show to the world the acceptance test of the efficiency of the Islamic Republic of Iran system.

