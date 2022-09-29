Top atomic energy official of Iran highlighted Thursday his plan at the 66th International Atomic Energy Agency conference in Vienna where he presented the legal stance and country’s demands from the IAEA.

Mohammad Eslami, Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, have attended the 66th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Austria, and delivered a speech to the event.

On the sidelines of the conference, Eslami has held talks with the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, members of delegation from Rosatom- Russia’s nuclear energy corporation and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Iran presents demands from IAEA at 66th conference in Vienna

As Eslami stressed, removal of the sanctions has to occur and the path to development should be facilitated.

About his meeting with the IAEA chief, Eslami said the talks were held on the remaining issues and the meeting reviewed the atmosphere of bilateral cooperation.

Islamic Republic of Iran is loyal to following the rules of the Safeguards Agreements and is also faithful to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the AEOI chief noted adding that the country has already facilitated the IAEA supervision and will do so in the future.

Eslami went on to say that Iran prepares the ground for the continuation of cooperation with the IAEA and this is what the Agency confirms over and over.

Elsewhere, Eslami pointed to his talks with the Rosatom delegation and said the two focused on cooperation in the implementation of the joint projects.

Touching upon his meeting with the Hungarian foreign minister, Eslami said Tehran and Budapest have long-lasting records in their research, scientific and educational relations.

A Hungarian delegation is planned to visit Iran in the future to review ways to implement mutual agreements, the official underlined.

The 66th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference is being held in Austria from September 26 to 30.

According to Eslami, the scientific committees being held on the sidelines of the conference are good opportunities for accelerating implementation of projects that can be run with the IAEA.

