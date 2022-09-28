Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said here on Wednesday that the enemy tries to sow discord in the society as it feels threatened by the power and authority of the Islamic Republic.

The president made the remarks while speaking at the cabinet session this morning.

The country should put on display the Islamic system’s strength so that the enemy confesses to such power and also the new generation is informed of it, the president underlined.

President Raisi stressed the importance of preserving the Islamic Republic’s strength.

Further, he elaborated on his talks held in New York on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president talked of the Arbaeen ritual this year which as he said was different from the previous years regarding its quality and number of participants.

Arbaeen which fell on September 17 this year, is a mourning occasion observed by Shia Muslims worldwide, marking the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (PBUH) – the third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

