The foreign minister of Iraq in his latest comment on Baghdad's mediating between Tehran and Riyadh said that the two sides had reached an agreement on many points.

Fuad Hussain commented in an interview with the Russian news agency Sputnik on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly, reiterating that the negotiations will continue, and in the next round, the two sides' officials are scheduled to meet and confer. We hope after that round of talks the situation will turn into a more favorable status.



He said that Iran and Saudi Arabia have reached an agreement on many points and that is promising.



Fuad Hussain added, "Presently, the issue is under deeper investigation at the level of the two countries' foreign ministers.

endNewsMessage1