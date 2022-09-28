Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian here on Tuesday met and conferred with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The meeting took place after several phone talks between Amirabdollahian and Guterres over diplomatic issues, regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The UN secretary general had before this meeting met and conferred with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of The 77th UN General Assembly.

