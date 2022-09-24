Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has confirmed medical evidence which rejects the claim that Mahsa Amini had been beaten by the police.

The results of observations, talking with those who were on the scene, receiving reports from relevant bodies and other investigations showed that late Ms. Amini was not beaten, Vahidi told IRIB.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian girl, fainted when in custody in Tehran and died shortly afterward in a nearby hospital.

The death of Mahsa Amini triggered public anger and sympathy among the Iranian people so President Ebrahim Raisi called her family when he said that he had ordered the incident to be investigated carefully so that no right would be violated.

